Renault “More Or Less Where We Want To Be” Feels Sainz

Carlos Sainz Jr. feels it has been an “encouraging” Thursday practice for his Renault Sport Formula One Team after finishing in the top ten in both sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has scored points on his three previous trips to the Circuit de Monaco and will be feeling optimistic of continuing that trend after a strong showing on Thursday.

“Overall it’s been an encouraging day for the team.”

The morning session saw Sainz finish sixth fastest and ahead of team-mate Nico Hülkenberg while also completing a good number of laps to start the weekend on the front foot.

“A good baseline work from the beginning of the day helped to put in some good laps during P1.”

Traffic is always a problem around the tight and twisty streets of Monaco and Sainz was unable to get a clean lap in the afternoon due to this but still finished in the top ten and believes they are in a good position ahead of Saturday.

“P2 was more difficult due to lots of traffic so I did not have the chance to get a clean lap, but the car is more or less where we want it to be and we will improve again for Saturday.”