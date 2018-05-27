Robinson Out Drags Maybin to Win MINI JCW Race 2

David Robinson won the second MINI Challenge – JCW race from Snetterton going side-by-side with Jac Maybin over the line. Robinson had led for most of the race, almost losing what was his first win since 2015.

Excelr8 Motorsport driver Robinson had the honour of starting on pole for the reverse grid race, with the field remaining relatively conservative through the opening complex. The calmness did not last though, with Rob Smith coming to blows with front-row starter Luke Reade.

A safety car was called to clear the stricken Reade as Ant Whorton-Eales made the best start, jumping fourteen places from the back row of the grid.

Maybin would be second as a result of the incident, hounding Robinson on the restart, as Henry Neal dropped behind the Lewis Brown car. With two new front tyres, Brown clearly had the momentum soon jumping up to second. Maybin was not prepared to let him get away though soon retaking the position.

An Excelr8 Motorsport duel was soon set up, with Maybin making an audacious move down the inside into Murrays on the final lap. Robinson fought back though, with the pair going side-by-side over the line, Robinson taking the flag by 0.020 seconds.

Brown took third for his first MINI podium, despite an overheating car, holding off the challenge from race one winner Nathan Harrison. The #27 failed to capitalise on what was going to be a tough race for his championship rivals.

Rory Cuff put in a solid result for Team Dynamics in fifth with Jordan Collard setting the fastest lap on his way back up the order to finish sixth. As for rival Whorton-Eales, he was unable to keep up with Collard finishing eighth behind Jack Davidson.

“It’s my first for a while, since Caterham’s in 2015, so it’s nice to be back up there.” said Robinson. “I don’t think I’m going to forgive myself [at that last corner] I should have learned my lesson last time. He just dropped onto the kerb and fortunately he was far enough ahead that I could keep my foot in use the momentum.”