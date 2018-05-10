Romain Grosjean: “The midfield is very competitive and very interesting”

Romain Grosjean thinks he and the team can have a smooth weekend at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, but knows that competition will be tough in the tight midfield group.

Last time out in Baku, the Frenchman had an unusual crash at low speed behind the safety car, but up until that point had been running a good race, even after a less than ideal qualifying. Notorious for it’s frenetic and chaotic races, Baku allows for several overtaking opportunities and surprising results. The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya does not afford such luxuries – but even though there may be less chance to make a big leap up the field, Grosjean believes it is easier to have a clean weekend.

“The most important part is the race on Sunday,” he commented.

“Baku showed that you can have a tough qualifying, but you can come back in the race. Obviously, that won’t be the case every time. Barcelona is a difficult circuit to overtake, so it’s always easier to have a smooth weekend and make sure that both cars are well in the points by Sunday.”

He also commented on the extremely competitive midfield battle that the Haas F1 Team has become more of a part of this year. The team has been on the brink of scoring big points this year, most notably at the opening round in Melbourne, but both cars were robbed by two poor pitstops in two laps.

“The midfield is very competitive and very interesting, but I don’t think any mistake changes those results,” he continued.

“You want to be able to score as many points as you can, whenever you can.”