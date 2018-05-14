Rookie Gamble impresses in second Monza Carrera Cup GB race with victory

George Gamble secured his second victory of the season as he took to the top step of the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy for the sixth round of 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Shortly after taking victory in round five, Dino Zamparelli drew the number six in the qualifying draw which flipped the positions of the top six drivers in the opening race of the weekend, resulting in rookie Esmee Hawkey starting the second race from pole position ahead of Seb Perez.

George Gamble and Tom Wrigley lined up on the second row with Tio Ellinas and Dino Zamparelli on the third row.

On the second formation lap Gary Eastwood pulled in to the pit lane, leaving the remaining twenty-one drivers to take to the grid for the start.

Hawkey and Perez lead the field away as the lights turned green, with Hawkey being swamped by Gamble and Perez in to the first corner as the field bunched up behind.

Sadly for Pro-Am driver Justin Sherwood and Am frontrunner Peter Kyle-Henney a collision would end their race before getting to the first corner. Will Bratt and Fraser Robertson also retired from the first corner after getting tangled up.

After a ten minute safety car period while the stricken cars were recovered the track action resumed and Gamble led the field away with team-mate Perez and pole-sitter Hawkey in close company.

As the race hit the halfway mark Ellinas was chasing down Perez for second place, but a brief mistake saw him run wide at Curva Parabolica, allowing Zamparelli the chance to pounce in to move in to the final podium spot and ultimately in to second place as he made a run on Perez. Shortly after Ellinas would recover from his mistake to pass Perez at Ascari.

After holding on to the leaders for some time, Hawkey spun going into Parabolica, dropping down the order as Greg Caton and Dan Vaughan made the most of things in the Pro-Am class. Meanwhile Iain Dockerill led the Am field ahead of Peter Mangion and Shamus Jennings.

With the clock counting down Gamble took the chequered flag, securing his second victory of the season ahead of Zamparelli and Ellinas.

In Pro-Am Caton was forced to retire after spinning at Asacari and retiring to the pitlane, Vaughan moved up to second in class with Jamie Orton in third behind the impressive Seb Perez who secured fourth overall and Pro-Am victory.

Iain Dockerill took victory in the Am class ahead of Mangion and Jennings.

Seb Perez rounded out a promising weekend with a double victory in class, picking up the Driver of the Weekend award along the way with Amigos Team Parker taking the team award.