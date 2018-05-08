Sainz Ready for ‘Most Special Grand Prix of the Year’ in Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr. says this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix is the most special race of his season as he races in front of his home fans for a fourth time of his career aiming for a fourth top ten finish of the season.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team racer will have a busier weekend than normal due to his commitments with the local crowds, while the Spaniard will also have a grandstand dedicated to him and his supporters.

“It’s the most special Grand Prix of the year for me and it feels so different to any other race,” said Sainz. “Wherever I go throughout the weekend, there’s always people cheering, it’s a real privilege to experience. It’s a busier weekend than normal, but I enjoy that, and I realise I’m very fortunate!

“It’s awesome to have my own grandstand. We started back in 2016 and ever since, fans have been so grateful and supportive so it’s totally worth it. We have nearly 4,000 fans this year, near turn five, and it’s going to be very special to drive past them on every lap.

“I can’t wait for it again this year and hopefully I can put on a show for them.”

Sainz has secured points in each of his first three races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his best result at the track coming in 2016 when he finished sixth, and he hopes to give his fans something else to cheer this weekend as he guns for a fourth consecutive top ten result there.

“It’s a track I know very well since I was young,” said the Spaniard. “Also we get to do the tests here, both in winter and after the race, so every Formula 1 driver is very familiar with the track layout.

“I’ve raced in three Spanish Grands Prix so far. Each of them have been very special and I’ve managed to get some good results here. I think that shows all the support I receive works and it’s like having an extra boost.

“With all the fans giving support, we become very strong! I hope I’m able to keep it this way this season and continue the good trend of results at my home race.”

Sainz was delighted to give Renault their best result since returning to Formula 1 as a works team last time out in Azerbaijan when he finished fifth, and he is looking to back that up with another strong performance this weekend.

“It is a really strong result for the team and myself, which we had to battle for,” said Sainz. “Now it’s time to look forward and put all of our efforts into backing it up with another positive result in Spain.

“I’m working really hard with the team to extract the maximum of the Renault R.S.18 and I’m confident we’ll get there step by step.”