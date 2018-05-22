Sean Gelael Hoping his Testing Will Help the Toro Rosso Team

Sean Gelael said it was ‘a pleasure’ to work with the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team in the first in-season test of the year, and that he hopes his help will ‘make the car quicker’.

Gelael currently races in FIA Formula 2 for the Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing team, though has had several outings with the Toro Rosso team before – including running in free practice sessions at the 2017 Singapore and Mexican Grand Prix.

This time around Gelael completed eighty-three laps on day two of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the fastest of which – a 1:20.763s – was good enough for twelfth fastest of the thirteen runners, beating fellow Formula 2 competitor Nicholas Latifi, who was testing for Sahara Force India F1 Team. He also completed fifty laps on day one before an oil leak necessitated an engine change.

Speaking after the test, Gelael said that he hoped the team found his contribution helpful, and that it could improve the pace of the Red Bull sister team.

“It was a long session this morning,” said Gelael. “I stayed in the car a lot and completed 83 laps! It was really fun, especially because yesterday, sadly, we had much less running.

“I’m really happy with today, I think the team had interesting ideas and developments, so that should hopefully be valuable for the upcoming races. It was a pleasure for me to contribute with a lot of race simulations, hopefully the testing items we ran will be successful and will make the car quicker!”