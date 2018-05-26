Sebastien Loeb prepared for Silverstone challenge

After securing his second ever FIA World Rallycross win out in Belgium, Sebastien Loeb and his Team Peugeot Total are brimming with confidence as the World RX season heads to a brand-new track at Silverstone.

With the team boasting four podiums in three races, Peugeot have made more than an impressive start to life in their first full season as a factory squad.

Now the debutants are seeking success at the new home of World RX of Great Britain, and the weekend will also see Silverstone launch its brand new SpeedMachine festival.

And Loeb has already tasted victory at the Northamptonshire circuit this year after he won the opening round of the British Rallycross Championship prior to pre-season testing, with team-mate Timmy Hansen following in second.

“I’m feeling very positive after our win in Belgium” said Loeb, “obviously the target is to continue on the same trajectory.

“I competed on the Silverstone track before, but the level of competition will be higher this weekend and also it was practically snowing back then!

“You can never predict the weather in England, so we have to be prepared for anything.”

Despite his excitement, Loeb described how there is still plenty of unearthed potential for race organisers to develop at Silverstone.

The 0.972-kilometre circuit still provides a technical challenge for the drivers to adapt to, consisting of a blend in asphalt and gravel.

“The track itself is quite slow,” stated the former WRC champion, “which is a pity as I think there was space to make some faster sections as well.

“But we will take everything as it comes and just do our best as always.

“We have the simple aim of improving our position in the championships. It’s the same for everybody.”