Sebastien Loeb – “The first corner can be a bit of an Adventure!”

After taking two podium finishes in the first two rounds of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, Team Peugeot Total driver Sebastien Loeb is looking forward to the third round of the series: The 2018 World RX of Belgium.

The circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet has hosted a round of World RX since the series started back in 2014 and it has often led to some of the best races during a World RX weekend. Its also a circuit that been good to Loeb in the past, taking his first podium back in 2016.

Loeb is looking forward to returning to the Belgian circuit this weekend as he looks to gain points in the Drivers Championship, already finding himself fourteen points behind current leader Johan Kristoffersson.

“Mettet is a track I like, it’s a nice place and actually not too far from my home town in Alsace so usually I have a few friends coming to watch and there are plenty of fans from France coming too,” explained the Nine times WRC Champion.



“The atmosphere is really friendly and it’s always a pleasure to be there: when I first came to Mettet I was on the podium, so happy memories for me.”

The circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet also presents a unique challenge for the World RX competitors with the first turn after the start being a hairpin before then becoming part of a fast chicane with a jump at the end.

The Joker is also quite challenging as well, with a fast entry that includes a chicane on the exit. Get this right and drivers often have more speed onto the straight than those taking the normal lap. Loeb knows this well.

“The circuit is quite a varied mix with some technical turns and also some complicated corners on gravel, as well as a sharp hairpin.” said Loeb.

“The start here is never easy, so the first corner can be a bit of an adventure, but it’s always good fun for a driver.”