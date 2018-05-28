Sergey Sirotkin: “In Some Ways It Was a Good Race”

Despite finishing sixteenth in the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, Sergey Sirotkin remains remarkably positive regarding Williams Martini Racing‘s latest performance.

Sirotkin started from thirteenth but was dealt a blow on lap seven when handed a ten second stop/go penalty courtesy of the team contravening tyre change rules in the grid.

From there the Russian rookie was only able to best his team-mate and those unable to finish. Regardless, Sirotkin believes “it was a good race.”

“It’s not ideal to finish where we did but, in some ways, it was a good race,” said Sirotkin. “We had a car that was definitely allowing me to fight.

“I think we had the pace, the car really had the pace and I think we had a good chance to be in the points, but a bit of bad luck with the penalty following what went wrong on the grid.

“I think we showed a good improvement in qualifying. We showed a good improvement in the pace within the race itself. We’ll just keep working, harder and harder, and we’ll get there.“

Sirotkin has form around Monaco’s famous street circuit, finishing on the podium there in GP2 in 2015. Next however, Sirotkin races in the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix on a circuit he is yet to race as he searches for the first points of his F1 career.