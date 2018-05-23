Sergey Sirotkin: Monaco All About “The Right Amount of Risk”

Sergey Sirotkin has described his upcoming Monaco Grand Prix debut as an exercise in finding “the right amount of risk” as Williams Martini Racing‘s rookie looks to score his first points in Formula 1.

Sirotkin, who finished on the podium at Monaco in 2015 when racing in GP2, claims the event is one of his favourites and he looks forward to returning to the streets of Monte Carlo.

“It will be nice to go back to Monaco as I haven’t driven there in a couple of years,” said Sirotkin. “It’s probably one of my top two or three events as I really enjoy the track and it’s going to be a very good experience driving there for the first time in a Formula One car.

“Obviously, it will be quicker than what I’ve driven there before, which will make it more exciting.”

Having raced at Monaco before, albeit in slower machinery, the Russian is under no illusions that his Monaco F1 bow will be easy.

“It’s a really difficult and technical track with no room for mistakes, so it’s also very challenging to deliver the best lap,” Sirotkin added. “You need to take the right amount of risk and deliver the best lap-time possible.”