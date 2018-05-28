Sergio Pérez: “I leave Monaco feeling we have lost some important points”

Sergio Pérez felt the pace the Sahara Force India F1 Team showed during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend was deserving of a two-car points finish, but despite Esteban Ocon finishing an impressive sixth, the Mexican was unable to better twelfth after a slow pit stop ruined his afternoon.

Pérez was on course for a top ten result of his own but dropped down the order after a problem with the right rear of his VJM11 and thanks to the difficultly of overtaking around the Circuit de Monaco, it left him starring at the back of other cars until the chequered flag.

The Mexican ended on the tail of the battle for the final point that ultimately went the way of Carlos Sainz Jr., but Pérez was unable to find a way passed Marcus Ericsson to challenge the Spaniard for that point.

“I am disappointed today because we didn’t get the result our pace deserved,” said Pérez. “We had a problem at the pit stop and this completely ruined our race.

“Our first stint was strong, we looked after the tyres well and pushed hard just before the stop. We had a good rhythm but we pitted slightly early to react to what was happening around us. We lost some time, but in the second part of the race we had good pace.

“Unfortunately, it was impossible to overtake. I was quicker than the cars in front, but you need a big advantage to be able pass around here, especially with these very wide cars.

“I leave Monaco feeling we have lost some important points. Esteban showed what we could do today and it feels like an opportunity lost.”