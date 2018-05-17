Sharp: We have the pace to be higher up the grid

IDL Racing’s Tom Sharp believes he has better pace than the 15th position he managed in qualifying for the opening round of the 2018 Porsche Supercup.

Sharp made a strong start to the season, with a strong performance putting him in the battle for points paying positions. He finished just outside the top 10, but a better result could have been possible if he’d put a lap together in qualifying.

“It’s been a really positive start to the season, seeing all our hard work over the winder come to fruition,” he said. “We’ve been closer to the front of the field than ever before and to be battling for the top 10 in the opening race is a great sign for the season ahead.

“We could tell straight away in free practice that we had made a big step forward fromlast year and it was a shame that I couldn’t quite get the lap time together in qualifying, as there was definitely the pace in the car for better than 15th.”

Sharp’s 11th in the opening race of the season is his best result in the series so far, improving on the 13th he claimed at the Red Bull Ring last year.

“It was a really fun race,” he said. “I got to enjoy some great battles with some very talented drivers and, while it’s a shame we couldn’t crack the top 10, I’m very happy with 11th.

“This weekend has been a great platform for us to build upon heading into Monaco and beyond.”