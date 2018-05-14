Sirotkin struggled with comfort throughout Spanish GP

Sergey Sirotkin admits it has been “a very tough day” for his Williams Martini Racing team after finishing fourteenth and three laps down at the Spanish Grand Prix as he struggled with his race seat.

The Russian started nineteenth and was pleased with his initial start but had to take avoiding action for Romain Grosjean in the Haas F1 Team which dropped the Williams to the back of the field.

“It’s been a very tough day.” said the Russian. “I had a good start and I was right in the mix before I almost got caught by a couple of spins ahead of me.

“I needed to slow down to avoid them but once I was through, I was last.”

Sirotkin was able to have some sort of fight in Spain with Brendon Hartley, unlike in Azerbaijan where he was eliminated on the first lap.

“I managed to fight a bit with Toro Rosso and get ahead for a couple of laps.”

The Russian complained about the comfort of his race seat throughout the race and claimed it was the worst he has ever felt during a race.

“Today, it was the worst I have experienced throughout the whole race.

“I struggled a lot with my seating comfort which we are looking into.”