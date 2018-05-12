Solberg leads the first day at 2018 World RX of Belgium

The first two Qualifying sessions for the 2018 World RX of Belgium, the third round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, have taken place at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet with Petter Solberg leading the way.

The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver started off the day well by going fastest in Q1 before adding to his advantage by ending up third fastest in Q2. Solberg is the overnight leader by four points ahead of Mattias Ekstrom in the EKS Audi Sport S1 Quattro.

Team Peugeot Total have enjoyed a very positive start to their World RX event with Timmy Hansen holding third place overnight ahead of team-mate Sebastien Loeb. Its also been evident that there has been a marked improvement in the starts of all three Peugeot 208 Supercars so far this weekend.

Championship leader Johan Kristoffersson completes the top five places in the second PSRX Volkswagen Sweden Polo. Behind the Swedish driver is Kevin Hansen in the third Team Peugeot Total entry whilst Andreas Bakkerud occupies seventh place overnight in the second EKS Audi Sport S1.

Robin Larsson has had a much better weekend so far in Belgium in the new Olsbergs MSE Ford Fiesta, where the 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion has set top nine times to hold eighth place overnight.

Guerlain Chicherit has put the GC Kompetition Renault Megane in ninth place during his time at the first track he has already raced at previously. GRX Taneco‘s highest driver is Timur Timerzyanov, with the Hyundai driver completing the top ten.

Holding down the last two places inside the vital top twelve for the Semi-Finals on Sunday is Comtoyou Racing, making their World RX debut this weekend. Francois Duval had a difficult Q1 but improved in Q2 to put his ex-EKSRX Audi in eleventh place.

Kevin Eriksson lies in twelfth place overnight after setting times that are just on the cusp of the top twelve in both Qualifying sessions. The second Olsbergs MSE driver is one point ahead of the four drivers missing out on a top twelve place so far.