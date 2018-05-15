Spain Was “A Missed Opportunity” Feels Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly feels it was “a missed opportunity” after retiring from the Spanish Grand Prix on the opening lap.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver started twelfth and was looking to add to his point total but was caught up in the incident involving Romain Grosjean and Nico Hulkenberg at turn three and was forced to retire from the race.

“Starting from P12, we were two positions away from P10 so points were clearly the target. Unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve any, which is a shame. It’s only the fifth race of the season but it’s a missed opportunity.

“The crash with Romain at the start was a big mess, I saw some space on the inside with Nico and I tried to cut the corner as much as possible, but suddenly he came back completely towards us. It took both Nico and myself out.”

The Frenchman missed out on the points in Azerbaijan after an incident with Kevin Magnussen and feels it is a big shame that he was unable to fight for anything in Spain due to his early exit.

“It seems like every weekend I have a peak of adrenaline with different incidents! Clearly it’s a big shame not to be able to fight with the others and get a good result.

“The impact was big but I am fine, I’m just disappointed to be out on lap 1, because you work all weekend for the race and the chance to fight for points, but the excitement ended pretty quickly.

“Now we just need to focus on the test next week.”