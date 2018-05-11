Steiner Reveals Fittipaldi Talks over Possible Haas Test Prior to WEC Crash

Guenther Steiner has revealed talks were underway to give Pietro Fittipaldi a test with the Haas F1 Team later in 2018 prior to his crash during last weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship that left him with fractures to his legs.

The Brazilian crashed into the barriers at Eau Rouge during Qualifying for the 6 Hours of Spa, with the DragonSpeed driver suffering a fractured left leg and a broken right ankle in the incident, meaning he has been forced to withdraw from what would have been his first Indianapolis 500 as he recovers from surgery.

Steiner revealed talks have continued about the possibility of a test with the Grandson of two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi later in the year, with the younger Fittipaldi eyeing a return to racing in the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course round of the Verizon IndyCar Series at the end of July.

“There was nothing set, we were talking about it and then the accident happened,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “He contacted us, I know his grandfather Emerson, they just said, ‘Can we do something together?’

“We didn’t stop talking [after the crash] but we stopped talk about [a test] because we don’t know what can be done. He’s well on the way to getting better. That’s the most important thing for me.”