Tanner Foust dominates ARX opener at Silverstone

Tanner Foust won the Americas Rallycross season opener, capping off a comprehensive domination of the weekend.

Foust won two of his qualifying heats, finishing second and third in the other two, before winning his semi-final by nearly two seconds.

In the final Foust made an equal start to team mate Scott Speed, but nosed ahead at the first turn and never looked back, pulling out a lengthy lead straight away.

Speed made it a one-two for the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross squad but he had to fight back from a difficult opening lap. The triple Global Rallycross champion was muscled aside by Timo Scheider and Liam Doran as the field entered the first dirt section, but continued to battle closely with the Brit for the rest of the lap. Speed eventually opted to take the joker on the first lap once Doran had firmly got past.

The early joker gave Speed clear air to set a string of strong lap times to bring him back into contention later into the race. He emerged in fifth, just behind David Higgins – but that would soon become fourth as Higgins retired following damage sustained in an opening lap collision with Subaru counterpart Patrik Sandell.

Scheider meanwhile, in second looked set to take a surprise podium in the Seat Ibiza that was campaigned last season by Rene Munnich, but suspension failure put him into the wall at turn nine on lap four of the six lap final.

That opened the door for Doran to move up to second, a position he’d concede to Speed once he took his joker lap. The local driver, making his first professional rallycross start in nearly two years managed to hold on for third place to take a popular podium in front of his home crowd.

Despite the opening lap coming together with Higgins, Sandell recovered to finish fourth, while retirees Scheider and Higgins were classified fifth and sixth respectively.