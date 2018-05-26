Tanner Foust leads ARX Silverstone after first day

Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Tanner Foust ended the opening day of Americas Rallycross action at Silverstone atop of the qualifying table.

The double Global Rallycross champion topped two of the three heat rounds, with team mate Scott Speed fasted in Q3.

Privateer Seat entry Rene Munnich ended the day a surprise third after a strong result in Q2, where he finished second. He was further helped up the order after team mate Timo Scheider, as well as Andy Scott and Patrik Sandell all failed to finish following an incident on the opening lap of their respective Q1 heat.

Sandell recovered from his tough start to the day to finish third fastest in Q2 and Q3. That helped him end the day fourth, ahead of Subaru team mates David Higgins and Chris Atkinson.

Atkinson would’ve finished higher up the order but for a roll in his Q3 heat. The Australian was left with nowhere to go as Speed and Liam Doran battled ahead on the entry to the dirt section, forcing Atkinson onto the kerb and into a full roll. He was able to continue despite the drama.

Scheider finished the day seventh after his retirement in Q1, and a thrilling Q2 where he was forced to drive for three laps with his bonnet open, obstructing his view. Nevertheless, he was fourth quickest in the second qualifying round, and matched that result in Q3 with a drama-free race.

Brit Doran ended the day eighth after a pair of sixths and a seventh place. He was one position ahead of Scott, while a failure to start Q2 meant that Philippe Maloigne ended up tenth.

Q4 will take place tomorrow morning, ahead of a pair of semi-finals to determine the lineup for the final.

ARX Silverstone – Standings after Q3

Tanner Foust – Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross – 145pts

Scott Speed – Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross – 131pts

Rene Munnich – ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport – 123pts

Patrik Sandell – Subaru Rally Team USA – 117pts

David Higgins – Subaru Rally Team USA – 116pts

Chris Atkinson – Subaru Rally Team USA – 114pts

Timo Scheider – ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport – 113pts

Liam Doran – LD Motorsport – 113pts

Andy Scott – Albatec Racing – 104pts

Philippe Maloigne – G-Fors – 72pts