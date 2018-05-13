Timmy Hansen confident with car and rhythm on opening day of World RX of Belgium

After taking two qualifying race wins, Timmy Hansen is happy with how the weekend is going at the 2018 World RX of Belgium.

The Swede ended the day in third place overall after recording the third and second fastest time of Q1 and Q2.

“The practice first of all has been very good for us. I was really in the rhythm and kept that going in Q1.” said Hansen.

“I feel very confortable on the track in the Peugeot 208 WRX. The track conditions were improving quite a lot and I was in the first race. It still had some wet spots but still I was able to be third.”

Talking ahead of the second race, the new father commented, “The greatest news is that all three of us will be in the final heat in Q2. I think it’s the best result for us in the Qualifying as a team this far. It’s a really good start for the day!”

A fantastic battle saw the oldest Hansen brother take the race win while team-mate Sébastien Loeb finished third and brother Kevin took sixth.

“Q2 was exactly the kind of race that you want to win.” said the excited Swede. “Very good battle, the joker lap strategy came together very well although I went slightly wide when I took it.

“Then I had a really good lap and I saw Petter and myself coming out side by side. It was like a remake of the final last year!

“Crossing the finish line of my Q2 race first was a great feeling! I’m third in the standings so we have a bit of work to do for tomorrow but I’ve had a very good day overall.”

Heading in to day two, Timmy Hansen leads the way for Peugeot in third place, followed closely by Loeb in fourth and Kevin Hansen in sixth place.

Commenting on the competitiveness this year Hansen added, “It’s great to see three manufacturers in the Top 3 in the intermediate standings after Day 1.

“The fight is super close. The Peugeot 208 WRX feels perfect, I feel very confident with it and we have a great rhythm so all the best conditions for tomorrow.”