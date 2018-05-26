Timmy Hansen: “It should be a really cool weekend”

Timmy Hansen admitted he was eager to start the weekend as Team Peugeot Total go from strength to strength in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross season.

Hansen heads into the World RX of Great Britain on the back of his 23rd podium in his FIA World Rallycross career, and the son of the legendary Kenneth Hansen is optimistic that his Team Peugeot Total can close the gap on Championship leaders PSRX Volkswagen Sweden.

The Swede’s third place finish in Mettet secured an impressive double podium for the French manufacturer, reiterating the point that the pace of the Peugeot 208 WRX was not just a flash in the pan.

“Silverstone is nothing like any of the other tracks we’ve raced on,” said Hansen, “but we’ve been quick in Barcelona, Montalegre and Mettet, which are all very different to each other.

“There’s no reason to think that we can’t be quick in Silverstone too and fight for the win.”

Silverstone’s 0.972-kilometre track provides a very technical challenge for the drivers, with the surface consisting of 40% asphalt and 60% gravel.

Drivers already possess previous experience of the circuit during pre-season testing, however the wintery weather conditions caused plenty of disruption to season preparations.

“The key thing I think will be to find good traction out of all the slow corners,” stated the 26-year-old , “we’ll see what the circuit is like when we get there – hopefully in a bit better condition to when we were there before.”

The inauguration of the SpeedMachine festival will see race organisers IGM host a range of activities around the World RX paddock, which include live music, exhibits and heritage vehicle demonstrations.

And Hansen for one is excited about how the festival can encapsulate the growing Rallycross fever.

“The main thing is that it should be a really cool weekend with the Festival as well, so I think everyone will have a good time.

“I’m looking forward to getting there.”