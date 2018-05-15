Timmy Hansen shines in impressive comeback at World RX of Belgium

Team Peugeot Total driver Timmy Hansen had the drive of his life as he fought his way in to the finals and took the final podium spot at the World RX of Belgium.

Throughout the weekend the new father looked on strong form, taking third and second fastest on the first day in Q1 and Q2, a fastest time in Q3 followed by seventh fastest in Q4 secured his entry in to the semi finals.

On paper, Hansen finished third place, this however does not show the full story as it was far from straight forward.

“Obviously when you start on pole you’re not expecting to see yourself last, and when I had a spin in Turn 1 in the semi-final I still thought that it was possible to come back because everyone still had to do the joker and we were fast.” said Hansen.

After first corner chaos dropped him down to last, the Swede blasted in to action and drove his heart out, “When I finally went for the joker I came out in sixth position and the guys in front had already done their joker.”

What followed was one of the greatest comebacks in the World Rallycross Championship, and certainly one that will go down in the history books as one of the most exciting.

On a circuit that rarely sees overtaking, Hansen did something magical as he fought his way back through the field, at one point almost emulating his younger brother who got in to a massive roll in 2017, thankfully for Timmy he avoided the roll and carried on to pick up the third place finish, propelling him in to the finals.

“For one second, I thought that it was over, but I found a few places to overtake everywhere: as soon as one little gap opened I took it! From there, I was happy just to get to the final!”

On to the finals and Hansen leapt from the back of the grid, by the first corner he was tucked up behind team-mate Sébastien Loeb, chasing him down over the race. The only thing that eventually separated the pair was Petter Solberg, who managed to get his PSRX Volkswagen in between the two Peugeot’s as they jokered together.

“I started sixth and exited the first corner second behind Seb, and I was chasing him through all of the final. We ‘jokered’ together and Petter came out in between us. I think Team Peugeot Total has really earned this victory and the double podium.”

Summing up the weekend it is clear to see that Hansen is proud of what has been achieved so far, the first year under the factory banner and the team are off to a strong start, with Loeb in second place and Hansen in fourth.

“You have to remember it is actually a new team and they are doing an impressive job. There are so many new people; it is only the third race we have done together and we already have a great result.”