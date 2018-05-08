Timmy Hansen – “You have to be super brave in Mettet!

Timmy Hansen‘s luck has been truly rotten so far in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship. Mechanical failure ruled out a podium finish in Spain and a spin in Portugal robbed him of another posible podium result.

Hansen’s next chance to get his championship challenge back on track comes at a circuit where, ironically, he lost out on an exciting win due to a puncture: the 2018 World RX of Belgium.

For the Team Peugeot Total driver, who celebrated the birth of his first child last week, Hansen is already focused on writing the wrong from that puncture twelve months ago.

Taking that elusive win this weekend will go a long way towards that goal.

“I hope we can continue the great pace we’ve had so far in Belgium; there’s no reason why not, as last year I could have won, but I had a puncture at the jump on the final lap,” explained Hansen.

“That jump, and the corner after it, is one of the most critical sections of the whole track: you have to jump and make sure that you land exactly on your braking point, which is really difficult to judge. But it’s all part of the job if you’re a rallycross driver.”

Knowing that the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet has suited the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar in previous seasons, Hansen is prepared to do what it takes to reach the limit in Belgium and get on the podium at least.

With his younger brother Kevin Hansen already being a former winner in the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars back in 2016 at the Belgian circuit, his confidence is evident ahead of this weekend’s World RX event.

“There’s also a super-fast chicane on the lap where you have to get so close to the tyre barrier: it’s one of the places where you have to be super-brave!” said the Team Peugeot Total driver.

“So I would definitely describe Mettet as a ‘confidence track’ but luckily the PEUGEOT 208 WRX gives me the confidence that you need.”