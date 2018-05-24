Timur Timerzyanov ready for World RX of Silverstone after Visa issues solved

Timur Timerzyanov was relieved to receive his visa to race in the UK with just one day to go before the first practice session of the World RX of Great Britain.

Speaking before he heard the decision he said, “I’m a bit worried at the moment as I’m not sure I’ll be able to compete in the race. I’m still waiting for my visa.

“We hope it’ll all work out and I can take to the Silverstone track.”

Thankfully for the Russian, the visa was approved today as he updated fans on social media.

Good news! I got UK Visa and in a hurry to Silverstone!!! See you there!

***

Хорошие новости! Я только что получил английскую визу и тороплюсь в Сильверстоун!! Увидимся завтра на тренировке!! #WorldRX #SilverstoneRX #GRXTaneco #Taneco #Viatti pic.twitter.com/pCbcJlKphl — Timur Timerzyanov (@T_Timerzyanov) May 24, 2018

With the visa worries out of the way Timerzyanov looked towards the weekend saying, “I feel ready and am raring to go! The British round has always been a tough one for me, but this is a brand new track.”

GRX Taneco have shown impressive form in the opening races, qualifying for the semi final races at all three rounds so far in their pair of Hyundai i20 Supercars.

“It’s a chance for a fresh start, even though we’re at a slight disadvantage, not having been able to take part in the pre-season test sessions. We’ll still do our utmost to get the result we want.” he adds.