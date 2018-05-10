Vettel Looking to ‘Maximize Everything’ as Title Battle Continues in Spain

Sebastian Vettel says it is important Scuderia Ferrari maximise their results at this point of the season whilst their car appears to be the best on the grid, particularly as they do not know how the season will unravel.

The German fell behind Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship after seeing the Briton capitalise on a crazy race in Azerbaijan two weeks ago but turning his attention to this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, he is eager to get his season back on track and return to winning ways.

“At the beginning of the season you don’t know how strong you can be,” said Vettel, “but I think that so far we can be happy. We have been very competitive and we’ve had a chance to fight for the win during most of the races so far.

“Having said that, there are still many races to go, so it is pointless to talk about what will happen at the end of the Championship. Right now I think it is important to maximize everything in the race.

“It is natural that we want to win, so if you get the best result every weekend and are in a position to fight for the Championship, then it will be good news. But we cannot say too much before.”

Vettel says the little things can make all the difference each weekend, and it is important for Ferrari to keep developing their SF71-H in order to continue fighting at the front of the field.

“I believe that small things can make the difference,” said the German. “We’ll keep working on updates and see what they can bring.”