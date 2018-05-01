Wales Rally GB Route Announced; Closed Public Roads To Be Used

Wales Rally GB 2018 will use public highways for the first time as part of a shake-up of the route announced by the rallies organisers.

Following the change in English and Welsh laws last year that enabled the use of closed-public highway roads to be used for motorsport events, the organisers have created a tarmac stage around the town of Llandudno that will be used on the final day of the October event.

Last season saw Elfyn Evans claim a memorable home win on the event where he became the first British driver to win Rally GB since 2000 and 23 stages totalling in excess of 200 miles have been announced for the revised 2018 event.

The rally will again begin with a stage at Tir Prince Raceway on Thursday evening, before the action gets fully underway on Friday with the benefit of closed roads again coming into use.

Moving to North Wales for this year, the Brenig, Alwen and Penmachno forests will all feature on the first full day of action along with the introduction of another new stage at Slate Mountain at The Slate Caverns.

Saturday sees another changed line-up with the Myherin, Sweet Lamb, Hafren, Dyfi and Gartheiniog forests all being visited, giving it the ‘Super Saturday’ nickname.

The final day of action on Sunday has two more forest stages lined up for the crews in Snowdonia, before the event-closing stage that will take in the Great Orme before finishing on the seafront in Llandudno.

Managing director for the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, Ben Taylor, said on the changes for 2018: “We are so excited by this dramatic new look to the route and would to thank everyone involved for making it possible. Last year was amazing with Elfyn’s (Evans) victory, but the new legislation has allowed us to really freshen up the event.”

He added: “We have a whole day in North Wales complete with a midday return to service, Super Saturday will be an epic battle and the whole things builds to a fabulous climax on Sunday with our first ever street stage. It’s going to be one to remember!”

Tickets for the 2018 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB are on sale now and available at: www.walesrallygb.com/tickets

2018 DAYINSURE WALES RALLY GB DRAFT ROUTE

Thursday 4 October :

SS1: Tir Prince

Friday 5 October:

SS2: Clocaenog 1

SS3: Brenig 1

SS4: Penmachno 1

SS5: Slate Mountain 1

SS6: Slate Mountain 2

Service: Deeside Rally Village

SS7: Clocaenog 2

SS8: Brenig 2

SS9: Penmachno 2

Service and overnight: Deeside Rally Village

Saturday 6 October:

SS10: Myherin 1

SS11: Sweet Lamb Hafren 1

SS12: Dyfi 1

SS13: Gartheiniog 1

SS14: Dyfnant (Live TV)

Regroup: Newtown

SS15: Myherin 2

SS16: Sweet Lamb Hafren 2

SS17: Dyfi 2

SS18: Gartheiniog 2

Service and overnight: Deeside Rally Village

Sunday 7 October:

SS19: Elsi

SS20: Gwydir 1 (Power Stage)

SS21: Great Orme Llandudno 1

SS22: Gwydir 2

SS23: Great Orme Llandudno 2

Ceremonial Finish: The Promenade, Llandudno