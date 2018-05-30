“We can be proud about the speed we had” – Timo Scheider

Timo Scheider‘s Race weekend at Silverstone in the Americas Rallycross curtain raiser was one of ups and downs.

After a retirement and missing out on a win due to a bonnet issue, Scheider recovered to win his final qualifying heat on Sunday and was on course for a remarkable second place in the main event.

Unfortunately for the ex-DTM man, a suspension issue caused by the jump on the opening lap came to a head on lap four when his Seat Ibiza supercar hit the barriers at turn nine.

“To recover like this was just amazing,” said Scheider. “After the DNF and the issue with the bonnet in Q2, then winning overall in Q4, that was like a good comeback for us and that showed the performance of the car and it was pretty good compared to the factory cars so that was a nice surprise today to see this.”

“In the final I had a pretty decent start lap again like in Q4, a good fight with the guys in the Volkswagens, I went to P2 and I realised directly after the jump on the first lap something felt strange on the front axle and I just kept going,” he added. “It took out a bit of speed over the jump just to be not too hard to the car, but then out of the second to last corner suddenly the front wheel just popped out of the wheel arch and something broke, the car was just sending me straight into the wall so I couldn’t do anything.”

Scheider was pleased with the pace shown by both Seats all weekend, with his car being a year-old European Rallycross car, while team mate and team owner Rene Munnich‘s car was only completed on the Monday before the event.

“It’s a shame because it was a surprisingly good speed we had this weekend and to be more or less on the level of the Volkswagen is something I did not expect at all. It’s a shame we couldn’t get the result,” he said. “Out of the box, without even proper testing, the car felt good and I was happy with the balance. “

“Yes, now there is some work to do for the guys unfortunately and I’m really sorry for that but I would have loved to give them the trophy for the weekend for that good work over the winter time,” he added. “It’s a bit frustrating on one side, but on the other hand we can be proud about the speed we had.”