Wrigley: race two start best of my Carrera Cup career

Podium finisher Tom Wrigley claims his Monza race two start was the best of his Porsche Carrera Cup GB career so far, despite losing two positions on the opening lap.

Wrigley started from the second row of the grid but was forced wide and dropped back behind Dino Zamparelli.

Though he did manage to move up through the order, the JRT driver couldn’t repeat the podium finish he’d taken in race one.

“I probably made the best start of my Carrera Cup GB career so far in race two, but sadly got squeezed out and ended up losing ground,” Wrigley explained. “The circuit is difficult to overtake around, so it was a case of biding my time and picking up places where possible.

“Fourth place gave us another strong haul of championship points and I’m very happy to have moved up to third in the standings.”

Wrigley managed to pick up his second podium of the season in race one, but a difficult qualifying put him on the back foot.

He believes wins are possible at Oulton Park next month, if he can put together a strong qualifying.

“A few mistakes on my part cost us a better result in qualifying, but I knew there was a lot more to come and we showed that in the opening race,” he said.

“We head to Oulton Park in a confident mood and, if I can get qualifying sorted, then we definitely have a car that’s quick enough to challenge for wins.”

Wrigley is currently third in the overall standings, 16 points behind leader Zamparelli.