Yelloly flies to victory around the streets of Monaco

After risking it all on Friday to take an impressive pole position, Nick Yelloly drove a perfect race to secure victory at the Circuit de Monaco for the second round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Lining up on the grid alongside Michael Ammermüller, the British driver pulled clear of the field at the start of the race, leading the 27-car field in to Sainte Devote.

While Yelloly commanded the race from the front of the field, Ammermüller closed the gap as the race wore on, getting to within one-tenth as he waited for the Brit to make a mistake.

The mistake wasn’t to come and Yelloly would claim the race victory, “Monaco is the highlight of the season for me so I’m absolutely thrilled. Things became really exciting towards the end but I didn’t leave a gap for Michael Ammermüller,” said Yelloly.

While Ammermüller ultimately would have liked to take victory again, he wasn’t too disappointed after the race and was happy to settle for second spot, “That was a great race. It would have been too risky to try and overtake and a mistake would have cost me a lot of points in the championship. Second place is a great result,” said Ammermüller.

The final podium spot saw Dylan Pereira make the most of the start to jump passed Zaid Ashkanani, the 20-year-old would hang on to the position as Ashkanani dropped to sixth as Jaap van Lagen moved up to fourth and Mikkel Overgaard Pedersen took fifth place.

“The key to success was the start. I prepared for this with reaction training and that paid off,” said Pereira.

Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer secured tenth place as the chequered flag dropped after losing out on just one place through the race.

“That was an intense race with a lot of cars on the track, especially in the tight corners. The gap between the vehicles in the midfield was minimal, so I had to keep my wits about me the entire time. I would have liked to gain more ground, but unfortunately I couldn’t find a gap to overtake,” said Andlauer.

Porsche Junior Thomas Preining made up two places throughout the race as he put the pressure on the drivers in front of him, “After the qualifying it became clear that it would be a tough race. I tried to put pressure on the drivers in front of me, but no one made a mistake,” said the 19-year-old.

Josh Webster took eighth place while Tom Sharp was forced to retire on lap 10. Mark Radcliffe took sixth in class in ProAm.

In the ProAm class Roar Lindland took the victory ahead of Christof Langer and Philipp Sager.