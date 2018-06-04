‘A bit Naïve’ to Expect Lots of Overtaking in Monaco, says Ross Brawn

Ross Brawn says it would be naïve to expect a lot of overtaking manoeuvres in the Monaco Grand Prix and at the same time, it should not be compared to other circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

The race around the streets of Monte Carlo was criticised for being ‘boring’ and uneventful after a distinct lack of entertainment or overtaking last time out, with Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Räikkönen amongst those to lay into the event, but Brawn, Formula 1’s Managing Director of Motorsports, says the spectacle of Monaco, particularly during Saturday’s Qualifying session, is the way to judge the event.

“I’ve heard and read a number of comments from drivers and F1 people saying the race was boring and it’s true that it wasn’t action-packed, all the more so as the tyres were the key factor,” said Brawn in his post-race press release.

“However, it’s a bit naïve to expect lots of duels and passing moves in Monaco! That’s in contrast to the unique spectacle of Saturday’s qualifying, as this is the only place one can get so close to the action as the 20 drivers brush the barriers (sometimes clipping them) at speeds that are just unthinkable for mere mortals: maybe we don’t give enough credit to these guys who can lap the 3,337 metre track in around 71 seconds.”

Brawn feels Monaco needs to be judged by separate criteria to that of other events thanks to its glamour and atmosphere, but he welcomes the opinions of promoters, stakeholders and drivers of how to best improve the racing and improve circuit designs.

“Monaco is such a special race that it should not be judged by the same criteria as the others,” said Brawn. “The atmosphere in the paddock and the town, the glamour that surrounds the event makes it unique.

“Having said that, one of the aims we have set ourselves for the Formula 1 of the future is to work together with the promoters and all stakeholders to ensure the new circuits provide more overtaking opportunities and that current ones are improved.

“Naturally, the opinion of the drivers is welcome and our door is always open. However, in Monaco you’d need to reclaim land from the sea to do something and that’s definitely not up to us!”