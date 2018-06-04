Isle of Man TT newcomer Adam Lyon has died following an incident in today’s Supersport race.

The 26-year-old, from Helensburgh in Scotland, passed away following an incident at Casey’s, just after the 28th mile of the course, on the third lap of the race.

Lyon was making his TT debut and had qualified in 24th place for today’s race with a fastest lap of 122.261mph, with his fastest lap of the event being a 123.443mph in Friday’s Superbike qualifying session.

Lyon improved on his Supersport qualifying pace on the opening lap of today’s race, with an average speed of 122.636mph from a standing start.

Before making his TT debut this year, Lyon had been a podium finisher in the National Superstock 600 series in 2010 and also finished 11th in the Supersport race at last year’s Ulster Grand Prix – as a newcomer.

TT organisers ACU Events Ltd released a statement confirming Lyon’s death this afternoon, which read:

“ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Adam Lyon, 26, from Helensburgh in Scotland was killed in an incident during the Supersport 1 Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Casey’s, just after the 28th mile of the course, on the 3rd lap of the race.

“Adam was a newcomer to the TT this year. He qualified in 24th place for today’s race with a fastest lap of 122.261 which he improved to 122.636mph on the opening lap of today’s race. His fastest lap of the TT course – 123.443 – was in Friday’s Superbike qualifying session.

“Adam lapped at 122.499 as a newcomer at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017, finishing 11th in the second Supersport race. He finished sixth in the 2010 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship with podiums at Croft and Silverstone.

“ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Adam’s family and friends.”

Lyon is the second rider to have died at this year’s event, after Dan Kneen was killed in an accident at Churchtown during Wednesday’s (May 30) practice session. Steve Mercer is also in hospital after he collided with a course car which was on its way to Kneen’s accident.

Everybody at The Checkered Flag sends our deepest condolences to Adam Lyon’s family and friends.