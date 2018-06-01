Andreas Bakkerud – “It feels great to be on the podium!”

Andreas Bakkerud had his best event so far in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship for the EKS Audi Sport squad, taking second place in the 2018 World RX of Great Britain, which was a part of the Speed Machine Festival held at Silverstone.

Bakkerud took the opportunity to try out the new Stowe circuit in what can be called dire conditions back in March, where he contested the opening round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship. The Norwegian racked up some useful mileage that helped him in last weekends event.

“I’ve already driven there in a national rallycross race as well and we had a good feeling for the circuit,” explained the Norwegian.

“After having narrowly missed the podium on several occasions at the recent World Championship events it’s high time to spray champagne again. It’s crystal clear that we wanted to strike back at Silverstone…and we did!”

After finishing Qualifying in fifth place overall, Bakkerud showed the pace of the Audi S1 Quattro had not lost its edge as he harried Johan Kristoffersson all the way to the flag. Taking second place gave the Norwegian driver a spot on the middle row of the grid alongside team mate Mattias Ekstrom for the Final.

Making a better start in the Supercar Final, Bakkerud passed Ekstrom as the two Audi drivers chased the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver once again. After taking his joker lap, Bakkerud chased Kristoffersson once again however he had to settle for second place overall.

“It feels great to be on the podium for the first time with my new team and Audi. First I had to familiarize myself with the new car, but I’ve now achieved this thanks to the fantastic support from the entire team,” said Bakkerud.

“I look forward confidently to the rest of the season, because now my favorite race tracks are looming on the horizon and my home race in Hell. Speedmachine in Silverstone was a fabulous premiere event – congratulations to the organizers!”