Charles Leclerc: “I am pleased to have finished in Q2 again”

Charles Leclerc was able to make it through to the second phase of Qualifying for a fourth consecutive race weekend, with the Monegasque racer set to start the Canadian Grand Prix from thirteenth on the grid.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer, the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion, was less than a tenth of a second away from eleventh placed Kevin Magnussen and managed to outqualify both of the McLaren F1 Team drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Leclerc felt Sauber made good gains with their C37-Ferrari between final practice and Qualifying, and starting from thirteenth on the grid the Ferrari Driver Academy star feels there is potential to move forward on Sunday and perhaps challenge for his third top ten finish of the season after scoring points in both the Azerbaijan and Spanish Grand Prix.

“It was a good day overall,” said Leclerc. “We made some good steps from FP3 to qualifying, and I am pleased to have finished in Q2 again.

“The track was new to me when I arrived in Montreal this weekend. After the last two days, I definitely feel comfortable driving here, and the car also feels good.

“Starting in P13 tomorrow is a positive, and I look forward to seeing what we will be able to do during the race to get a good result.”