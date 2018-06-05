Charles Leclerc: “The layout of this track should allow us to be quite competitive”

Charles Leclerc is ready for his first experience of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team aiming for a return to the points after a disappointing home Grand Prix in Monaco last time out.

The Monegasque racer crashed out of the race in the principality after a brake failure on his C37-Ferrari saw him hit the back of Brendon Hartley’s Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda STR13, but Leclerc is already looking ahead to his first Canadian Grand Prix, eager to experience the track he only has simulator experience on.

“I am really looking forward to going to Canada,” said the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion. “The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is a track that I have never been to before.

“I have driven on it in a simulator, which I enjoyed very much, so it will be great to experience it in real life for the first time.”

Leclerc is expecting a much more competitive weekend for Sauber in Montreal and will be striving for a fourth consecutive appearance in the second segment of Qualifying while also seeking a third points finish of the year having finished sixth in Azerbaijan and tenth in Spain.

“We have seen our potential over the last few race weekends, and the layout of this track should allow us to be quite competitive,” said Leclerc. “It will be an interesting weekend.”