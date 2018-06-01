Consistency keeps Sébastien Loeb in World RX title contention at Silverstone

Sébastien Loeb remains in the hunt for championship glory after the World RX of Great Britain at the Speedmachine festival which took place last weekend at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

The rally legend took two second places in qualifying plus a win in the semi-final on the way to third place in the final in his Peugeot 208 WRX as he made it four out of four for podium finishes this season.

Although he fell behind at the start of the race, the Frenchman fought back valiantly, “It was a great battle in the final. I had a bad start as there was a lot of grip and I nearly stalled the engine” said Loeb, “so then I was sixth after the start and I needed to find a way to pass! Luckily, I took the joker lap at just the right time and then that helped me to make up some places.

“So I think I had a really good final run, despite the really bad start! In six laps, there are not many opportunities to make up places if you have a problem. But I’m really happy, it’s our fourth podium in a row and it couldn’t be much better.

“The result, I think, could be a bit better for us here, but I’ve had a lot of fun all year: we have enjoyed fierce battles but really fair battles, and there are three manufacturers fighting so closely.”