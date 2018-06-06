Dan Lloyd to replace James Nash at BTC Norlin for remainder of the season

BTC Norlin Racing today confirmed that their driver James Nash is to be replaced by current TCR UK championship leader Daniel Lloyd for the remainder of the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Lloyd who last drove in the BTCC for MG RCIB Insurance Racing in 2017 was replaced by Josh Cook following the Oulton Park round when he left the team to join the TCR International series.

This year, Dan has been dominating the inaugural TCR UK championship where he has won every race taken place so far. Impressive for a driver who had initially been given a one race deal.

Personal reasons have been cited as the main reason why Nash is leaving the championship. Commenting on the decision James said,

“I believed racing in the UK would allow me more time to commit to my work, personal and race life.

“I have enjoyed a lot of success in international racing and have been very disappointed with my current level of results.

“It is because of all these factors, I have decided to pull out of the BTCC until the timing is once again right for me.”

It is unknown whether Dan Lloyd is to continue his season in TCR UK alongside his stint in the BTCC, but all signs point towards this becoming a possibility.