Dare To Be Different takes centre stage at Speedmachine

Last weekend’s Speechmachine Festival at Silverstone played host to a headline Dare To Be Different event, an initiative set up by former racing driver Susie Wolff in an attempt to get more girls involved in the motorsport industry.

100 girls, all from local schools and between the ages of eight and eleven all descended on the circuit in Towcester for the inaugural FIA World Rallycross Championship round to be held there.

As well as getting to experience the racing, the girls also had plenty of opportunities to get involved with the vast array of activities on offer and get a glimpse of what the motorsport industry is like.

There was an activity for everyone, no matter what part of motorsport they were interested in, from an against the clock Pit-Stop challenge, to interview tutorials with some of the Sky F1 Team or even a STEMnet led team-building exercise to build a hovercraft.

The weekend was made even more exciting for the youngsters when 2017 World RX champion and record-breaking driver, Johan Kristoffersson came and had a chat with them, answering questions about his career and what it takes to make it to the top of your field.

“It was great to speak to the Dare To Be Different girls and to answer their questions,” he commented.

“I think in motor racing, everything is about being a team – no-one can be a World Champion by themselves, we all work together to make it happen – mechanics, engineers, designers are all part of the success.

“If you are a girl or a boy, it’s not important, it’s all about passion and hard work.”

Founder Wolff saw nothing but positives from the weekend and is thrilled with how Dare To Be Different is progressing and growing in only its third year.

“I am delighted with the progress that D2BD has made in what is only our third year.

With the invaluable FIA support taking us forward, we have already been able to make great strides in new territories such as Germany and Australia and my hope is that this will continue – ultimately the goal is to have representation in as many parts of the world as possible.”