Ericsson Looking for Ways of Improving after Struggling to Fifteenth in Montreal

Marcus Ericsson says he needs to improve his performance during Qualifying after more struggles during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend left him struggling on race day on Sunday.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer hit the wall during Qualifying on Saturday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and found himself starting the race down in eighteenth position as a result, and although he stayed out of trouble on Sunday, he was unable to better fifteenth at the chequered flag, two laps down on race winner Sebastian Vettel.

Coupled with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a third top ten result in four races, Ericsson knows he needs to improve, and he is confident he can find ways of doing just that across the next few races, starting with the French Grand Prix in just under two weeks time.

“It was quite a difficult race for me. In the first half of the race, I struggled behind other cars and lost quite a bit of time,” said Ericsson. “The second half was decent; we did a good job getting the tyres to last until the end of the race, which is a positive.

“The result is disappointing, and we have to work on improving in qualifying, as that is where I still have room for improvement at the moment. I am confident that we will find a way to improve in that area, and look forward to the next races.”