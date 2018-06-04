Ericsson Wants an End to Negative Mindset of Alfa Romeo Sauber Team

Marcus Ericsson wants the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team to go to every Grand Prix on the calendar with a positive mindset, with the Swede believing any negativity will only hold the team back.

Ericsson scored his first points for more than two years in the Bahrain Grand Prix when he finished ninth, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has twice broken into the top ten on race day, with a sixth place in Azerbaijan being followed by a tenth place in Spain.

The Swede wants to see positivity from his team going forward as he feels they are now a genuine midfield team who can change for regular points.

“In Barcelona everyone was saying ‘oh this track shouldn’t suit us’ and within the team everyone was thinking ‘yeah it’s going to be tough’,” Ericsson is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.

“And I said ‘look guys we cannot go into the weekend thinking that, I think we can be here and mix it up’, that was my feeling going to Barcelona.

“Then coming [to Monaco] before the weekend started, we knew this track could be difficult for us but I said we should be in the mix, we’re in the midfield now, we score points on a quite regular basis.

“We need to have that mindset as well as if we have the mindset of ‘oh this will be a difficult track for us’, it doesn’t work like that.”

Ericsson insists it is important to go into each weekend with confidence and with the aim of advancing into the second phase of Qualifying and scoring points on race day, starting this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.

“We need to go into the weekend with confidence that we can be in the fight and that’s how we should go forwards into every weekend,” said the Swede.

“I will go into every weekend now and have the aim to score points and get to Q2 and that’s how we need to work as a team I think.”