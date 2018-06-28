Fernando Alonso: “We go to Austria looking to deepen our understanding of the car”

Fernando Alonso says it is important his McLaren F1 Team look to deepen their understanding of their MCL33 this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, and despite recent poor results feels they are making progress.

The team has failed to score points in any of the past three weekends, with the Spaniard failing to see the chequered flag last weekend in the French Grand Prix after a late suspension failure, although he admits it would be good to put that disappointment behind them with a strong performance in Austria.

“After a disappointing result, the best thing you can do is move on, so it’s good that we have another race this weekend,” said Alonso. “And the weekend after.

“I think we go to Austria looking to deepen our understanding of the car. We’re making progress, and we will get there.”

Alonso says he enjoys racing around the Red Bull Ring despite its small number of corners compared to other tracks on the calendar, and he knows he will have to be on the attack at all times around the lap in order to get a good lap time.

“I like this track – it’s a good mix of the new and the old,” said the Spaniard. “The big hills, the gradient and the compact nature of the paddock all remind you that this was once one of F1’s grand old venues; but the modern facilities are also a fantastic addition.

“The lap itself is great: it’s a place you have to constantly attack in order to get a good lap-time, and, while there are only really five corners, they’re always ready to bite if you over-commit.”