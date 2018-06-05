Formula 1 in Talks with Vietnam Officials about Potential 2020 Grand Prix

Chase Carey admits a race in Vietnam, perhaps as soon as in 2020, is an exciting proposition and the Formula 1 chairman wants to see the sport further expand its presence into Asia.

Vietnam has long been touted as a possible venue for Formula 1 as far back as during the Bernie Ecclestone days, and talks between Formula 1 officials and Vietnamese authorities have begun about a possible race around the streets of Hanoi.

Formula 1 officials are looking into bringing another race to Asia following the departure from the calendar of the Malaysian Grand Prix at the end of 2017, and Carey is hoping to see a race take place in Vietnam within the next couple of years.

“Vietnam’s a very exciting country,” said Carey during FIA‘s Sport Conference in the Philippines. “A country that’s caught the world’s imagination and in many ways that’s where we want to be.

“I think we’re excited about the opportunity to grow in Asia, we’re excited about the opportunities that we’re discussing in Vietnam, certainly.”

Plans are already well underway to bring a second race to the United States of America, with a race around the streets of Miami a possibility for possibly 2019, while a second race in China has also been touted, but for Carey it is important that any new track needs to be good enough to provide exciting and entertaining racing.

“There are a handful of things that are important for us,” said Carey. “First, we want to make sure that it is great for a race. While we build all the things around it, it starts with having a track that provides a great race.

“Today, realistically, there are tracks that probably we need to work on that are not conducive to providing the most exciting best racing. There are some that are fabulous. To start we want a track that will deliver a fabulous exciting race.

“I think second, we want a site that is going to capture the world’s imagination. We are in the great cities around the world.

“We use the phrase destination cities, and we are in places where you want, when they [fans] look at it on TV, are excited about it, think it looks spectacular, and really capture people’s imagination. And if they go to it, it is even more special.

“We want those magical cities and magical countries that really intrigue and fascinate the world.”