Gasly Expects STR13 “won’t be easy to drive” at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Pierre Gasly has never previously been to Canada in his life, but the Frenchman is ready for the experience as he looks to finish inside the points for a third time in 2018.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver finished an excellent seventh last time out in the Monaco Grand Prix but will be racing around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time this weekend and is eager to taste the atmosphere at one of the best Grand Prix of the season.

“I’ve never ever been to Canada in my life, but everyone tells me the Grand Prix in Montreal is one of the best of the season, because there’s a great atmosphere and the town is really super,” said Gasly.

“So I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself for the first time.”

Gasly is expecting the STR13 to be a difficult car to drive around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve due to the reduced downforce levels the cars need to have to be quick there, but despite this, he is looking forward to getting going and attacking the ‘complicated’ wall-lined track.

“The circuit looks exciting with some long straight sections, so some overtaking opportunities,” said the Frenchman. “It’s a complicated track, with the walls never far away and the famous final chicane with the “Champions’ Wall.”

“This is a race where you take off a lot of downforce to get good top speed, which means the car won’t be easy to drive. Even if there are not many corners here, it’s a complicated track to drive, but everyone seems to like it so I’m looking forward to it.

“Of course I speak French, so the people there will understand me, even if I’ve been told the accent and even the vocabulary over there is something a bit different!”