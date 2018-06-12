Gasly Misses out on Points in Montreal but Praises Honda for Engine Update

Pierre Gasly was happy with his performance during the Canadian Grand Prix even if he fell short of scoring points, with the Frenchman climbing from nineteenth on the grid to finish eleventh.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda had the pace in the closing stages to close the gap on Charles Leclerc for tenth, but despite the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer struggling with his brakes, Gasly himself struggled in the final laps with his tyres and ultimately was forced to settle for eleventh, just ahead of countryman Romain Grosjean.

“Overall, I think it was a really good race for me,” said Gasly. “We managed to make up many positions after starting from the back row, but it’s always tough when you finish so close to the points!

“I was pretty close to Charles a couple of times, then I damaged my front tyres so in the end it became difficult to pass.”

Gasly was pleased that the Honda power unit upgrade brought to Montreal appeared to give them a boost, particularly down the straight where he was able to make some overtakes, and he is now hopeful of putting everything together next time out in his home Grand Prix in France.

“The new power unit seems to work well… we overtook multiple cars on the straight, so it looks promising for the upcoming races,” said the Frenchman. “Honda worked very hard to bring the upgrade to Canada and they did a fantastic job!

“Now we need to put everything together and find some consistency, because the next race is my home Grand Prix in Le Castellet – I’m really excited to go racing there!”