Grosjean: “Bad Luck is Becoming a Bit Painful”

Following his eleventh place finish in his home grand prix, Romain Grosjean has claimed his 2018 point-less streak “is becoming a bit painful.”

Grosjean is yet to score in 2018 and had high hopes for gathering his first points haul at the 2018 French Grand Prix. Instead, a clash with fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon and further contact with Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap left Grosjean one place shy of the points come the checkered flag.

“We pushed as hard as we could,” said Grosjean. “But we had some damage on the car from the first lap, and that was difficult because it removed some aero balance.

“I came back as hard as I could, but we were just too far back.”

Grosjean’s lack of points has been highlighted further by his team-mate Kevin Magnussen amassing twenty-seven points so far this season. Now, Grosjean says it’s his turn to score for the Haas F1 Team.

“The car is superfast and Kevin did a great job today, so I’m happy with that, but I want my turn to come because this stretch of bad luck is becoming a bit painful.”