Guenther Steiner on Brakes: “We haven’t had issues yet, and I hope it remains like this”

Guenther Steiner is delighted that the opening six rounds of the 2018 Formula 1 season has not seen any kind of reoccurrence of the brake problems that had blighted the Haas F1 Team across its opening two campaigns.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have been able to unlock more speed from their VF-18’s thanks to the consistent nature of the 2018 brake system, which gives the drivers confidence heading into corners.

“Brakes have not been a talking point,” said Haas team principal Steiner. “I think our guys did a good job introducing a different supplier for our brakes this year. We haven’t had issues yet, and I hope it remains like this.

“More confidence means more speed. A good brake package is a consistent one – you always know what it’s going to do. We have that this year, and I’m sure if you ask the drivers, they’re happy with it because they know what they’ve got when they’re braking for a corner.”

The Canadian Grand Prix is renowned for being one of the hardest races on the calendar for the brakes, and Steiner reveals a compromise in the performance of the brakes is often needed at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to ensure they are able to get to the chequered flag.

“You use a brake which has longer life,” said Steiner. “Maybe the braking is not as good as it is normally, but you need the additional life on it so you can finish the race.

“You also have to work on the cooling so you don’t overheat them. If you overheat them, then you cannot get to the end.”

The race in Canada will also see the second running of the pink-banded Hypersoft Pirelli tyre and after its debut in Monaco last time out, Steiner feels it is more like a proper Qualifying tyre, although he expects the softest tyre to last longer in race conditions this weekend than it did in Monaco.

“It performs like it should. It’s a proper qualifying tyre, and it seems to do ok in the race for a reduced amount of laps,” said Steiner.

“In theory, the Hypersoft should last longer because of the reduced temperature, but we need to see how abrasive the track is and what we can get out of the tyre.”