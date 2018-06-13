Harper breaks records at Oulton Park as he secures first victory

Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper secured his first victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in round eight at Oulton Park after starting the race from pole position.

The seventeen-year-old lined up on the top spot of the grid with Tio Ellinas alongside, but it was Lewis Plato who made the most of the start as he leapfrogged Ellinas in to the first corner.

In the Pro-Am class Dan Vaughan lead round seven winner Seb Perez and Jamie Orton away from the grid as Peter Mangion got the better of Peter Kyle-Henney and Iain Dockerill.

Fast forward to lap eleven and Perez was hunting down Orton for second place in Pro-Am, a mistake at Island Bend would see Perez go off track before rejoining behind Orton.

At the front of the race Plato was closing in on leader Harper as they were forced to take avoiding action as Fraser Robertson spun in front of them, luckily all drivers emerged unscathed.

A battle between Rory Collingbourne and Esmee Hawkey was brewing as they fought over the final Pro-Am podium spot. Things between the pair got a little too competitive as they made contact, Hawkey’s race would be over with the added penalty of two championship points being docked for an avoidable accident.

Vaughan and Orton were locked in a fight for the Pro-Am victory, running very close to each other in the closing stages of the race while the Am category battle remained with Mangion heading Kyle-Henney and Dockerill.

As the laps counted down, Harper resisted the pressure from Plato, securing his maiden victory and becoming the youngest winner in the championship’s history. The final podium place would go to Ellinas, and as a result put him in to the lead of the championship, capitalising on Dino Zamparelli‘s round seven DNF.

Tom Wrigley picked up the award for Driver of the Weekend while the JTR team were awarded with Team of the Weekend.