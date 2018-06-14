Hartley Staying in Toro Rosso Seat For Now, Insists Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko insists Brendon Hartley will remain driving for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda for the foreseeable future, and all the rumours going around linking drivers to the seat are ‘unbelievable’.

Despite the New Zealander crashing out of the Canadian Grand Prix on the opening lap on Sunday, Marko says it will have no effect on Hartley’s future, and he will be in the car in the next round at the Circuit Paul Ricard for the first French Grand Prix since 2008.

Current FIA Formula 2 championship leader and McLaren F1 Team reserve driver Lando Norris is amongst those who have been linked to the seat at Toro Rosso in recent weeks as Hartley’s place in the team continues to be questioned, but Marko says there is no truth in the rumours that the New Zealander is on the verge of being pushed out of the seat, and he will be remaining in the STR13, at least for now.

“It was, I would say, a racing accident, and has nothing to do about his future,” said Marko to Motorsport.com. “He will be in the car.

“All the people who say they want to race for Toro Rosso, or they want to put an offer that we didn’t know about. [There are some] unbelievable stories going around.”