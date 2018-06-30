Johan Kristoffersson dominates Day One in Holjes

Johan Kristoffersson put in a dominant display to top the timesheets in Q1 and Q2 of the Holjes FIA World Rallycross Championship weekend.

The Swede sits top of the table overnight before Q3 and Q4 and finals tomorrow. His two session wins today mean that he now holds another World RX record for the most consecutive session wins. He has had eight in a row – two at Silverstone, all four (on his way to a clean sweep) at Hell and now two more in Sweden.

Audi EKS Sport‘s Andreas Bakkerud sits behind him in terms of points overnight, with 85 to Kristoffersson’s perfect 100. The Norwegian will be looking to make up for a disappointing home race – where contact on the first lap ruined his chances of a podium. Third place going into Sunday’s running went to another home-favourite, Timmy Hansen.

With Petter Solberg occupying fourth overall, the attention turns to what is deemed the ‘midfield’ battles – with only nine points separating Mattias Ekstrom in fifth and Janis Baumanis in ninth. Baumanis himself is tied on points with Kevin Hansen.

Kristoffersson will be looking to emulate his success from last time out in Norway, where he took only the second clean-sweep of results in the championship’s history. The first went to Bakkerud at the same venue two years earlier.

Thomas Bryntesson opened a healthy lead at the top of the FIA European Rallycross Championship table, sitting twelve points clear of championship leader Renis Nitiss who occupies second place in the standings overnight.

The RX2 International Series also hosts another round at the event, with Guillaume De-Ridder topping the table after three strong results and a session win in Q2. He goes into Sunday with an eight-point advantage over Christian Brooks.