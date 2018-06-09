Jordan Collard Takes JCW Pole at Silverstone

It would a maiden MINI Challenge JCW pole of the year for Jordan Collard. The 17-year-old will hope to hang on to this one after a technical infringement robbed him of the position last time out, but continues his strong form at Silverstone.

After his surprise turn of pace last time out, Jac Maybin was back on form in the Excelr8 Motorsport car during the opening few minutes. His reign at the top did not last though, with the regular front-runners soon taking up their positions.

Nathan Harrison and Collard battled over the top spot for a number of laps, with the MINI UK VIP driver eventually taking the precedent. It would be a position he kept for the remaining 10 minutes, with a time of 2min 19.291.

This left Harrison alongside him with championship leader Ant Whorton-Eales taking third, his worst qualifying of the year. Ant knew he needed a solid weekend after letting his gap slip at Snetterton. He’d be joined on the second row by MINI regular Rob Smith.

Behind them, it would be podium finisher Luke Reade in fifth ahead of David Robinson. Fresh off of taking his first win in two years, Robinson will know that he has the momentum to challenge for a podium. Maybin slipped to seventh by the end, as Ollie Pidgley took eighth, over a second off the polesitter.

Henry Neal though ended his session early after failing to complete his out lap. He’ll be joined on the back row by Will Neal after a dire session for the brothers.