Kevin Hansen battles to Silverstone finals with dislocated shoulder

Kevin Hansen came away from Silverstone in a positive mood, despite a puncture putting him out of the running in the final.

Hansen’s consistent performances through the qualifying races saw him progress in to the semi-finals once again and for the first time this year, on to the finals.

“This weekend has been one that really turned a corner for me.” said Hansen. “We tried lots of different things in terms of set-up and I discovered some things that I know are going to be really useful in the future.

“The result was that I was in the final for the first time this year – the fifth time of my career that I have gone to the final.”

Hansen picked up a small injury during the semi-finals, but it wasn’t enough to disrupt the Swede.

“Of course, the road to get there today was a bit strange: in the semi-final there was a big accident and I had a big hit that meant the steering kicked back and I felt that my shoulder dislocated a bit.

“That didn’t distract me though: when you’re driving you don’t think about these things, and anyway, it sort of popped back in again on its own!”

A puncture picked up in the finals put the youngest Hansen out of contention, but this didn’t dampen his spirits.

“It was a pity that the wheel broke over the jump in the final, but that doesn’t take anything away from a great weekend for me.” he concluded.