Kevin Hansen: having “another good weekend has been amazing”

Kevin Hansen equalled his best ever finish in the FIA World Rallycross Championship last weekend in Norway, coming away with a strong fourth in the final.

Although driving as an individual entry, Hansen is part of the Team Peugeot Total squad. His points in the final did not count towards the team’s tally, but the young Swede was still the top finish for the outfit, with brother Timmy Hansen getting caught up in race ruining contact in the final, and Sébastien Loeb failing to make it out of the semi-final stages. The Frenchman was not called to do a joker in one of his qualifying heats, leading to a penalty and a poor spot in the semi-final, automatically putting him on the back foot.

Nevertheless, Kevin Hansen was able to capitalise on these mistakes, making it into the final for the second time in two rounds, and hassling third-placed Petter Solberg for the final spot on the podium. He is still in search of his first podium in World RX, but with two fourth places under his belt, it looks to be only a matter of time before he goes one place better.

“It was an amazing day and I think my pace has been really good all weekend,” he commented.

“I feel really comfortable with the car and the team and myself. To have yet another good weekend and the pace, it has been amazing. To finish in the final and challenge for the podium is a big step forward. 4th place in the final here in Hell is also the second 4th place of my career, so I am really happy about that.

“I worked a lot with my head and I feel really comfortable with the team now and I’m really enjoying my driving; I believe in myself a lot. I think I worked really hard after Belgium when I didn’t have such a good weekend and I came back really strong. I can’t wait for my home race now.”